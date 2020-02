BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China has appointed Wang Hesheng, who has served in the public health system for years, as a member of the provincial committee of the Communist Party in Hubei province, state television reported on Saturday.

The central Chinese province is battling with an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands and killed more than 700 people. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Judy Hua; Editing by Stephen Coates)