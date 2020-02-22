Hubei's medical supply situation improving, but shortages remain - official

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The medical supply situation in China’s Hubei, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak, has improved, but items such as protective suits remain scarce, a provincial official said at a briefing on Saturday.

Cao Guangjing, the vice governor of Hubei, said that despite the improvements, levels of supplies such as the suits were lower than they should be.

He added that the food inventory in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, was ample and cross-provincial logistics were smooth. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Cheng Leng)