UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 45 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 1, total at 294

(Adds details)

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported on Sunday.

There had been a further 1,921 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 9,074.

Hubei’s provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 894 new confirmed cases on Feb. 1 and 32 new deaths. A total of 224 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus, for which there is no vaccine.

New confirmed cases also surged by 276 in nearby Huanggang on Feb. 1. One death was reported in the city, about 60 km (37 miles) east of Wuhan.

Hubei has been under virtual quarantine for the last week, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down. Elsewhere, China has placed growing restrictions on travel and business.

The province extended its Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 in a bid to contain the outbreak. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Daniel Wallis)