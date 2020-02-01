UPDATE 1-Hyatt, Shangri-La extend cancellation policy for Chinese travellers

(Adds statement from Shangri-La, Meituan Dianping on cancellations)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hyatt said it was extending its cancellation policy for Chinese travellers and hotels by nearly three weeks to Feb. 29 amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The extension will apply to guests from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan looking to stay at any Hyatt hotel globally, the hotel group said on its official WeChat account on Saturday.

The policy allows guests who had booked stays through Hyatt’s official channels and are canceling due to coronavirus or Chinese guests outbound to its Asia Pacific hotels, to cancel or change dates free of charge. The cancellation policy was initially offered for bookings made up to Feb. 10.

Customers that had booked to stay at Hyatt hotels in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan can also cancel or change their reservations free of charge, it said.

Shangri-la Hotels also said on Saturday it would allow travellers from China to cancel hotel bookings through Feb. 29. Customers booked into its Chinese hotels can also cancel free of charge, it said in a statement posted on WeChat.

And China’s Meituan Dianping said it would extend a free refunds policy for hotel reservations on its travel booking platform, also until the end of February.