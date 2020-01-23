REFILE-IHG to waive fees for China hotel stay cancellations amid viral outbreak

(Corrects erroneous letter in company name in paragraph 1)

SHANGHAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group will allow customers to change or cancel stays scheduled up to Feb. 3 across mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan at no additional cost, the company said on its official WeChat account on Thursday.

The move was in reaction to the new coronavirus outbreak and applies to bookings made directly, such as through the company’s mobile app or website, it added. It advised customers who booked via third-party vendors to contact those platforms directly. (Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)