Indeed's Irish, Australian staff told to stay home amid coronavirus concern

DUBLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Recruitment website Indeed has told its Ireland and Australia-based employees to work from home to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus, the company said on Monday.

The company said one of its employees in Singapore might have been exposed to coronavirus after family members visited a facility caring for a coronavirus patient.

Since some employees who visited Singapore also recently visited Indeed’s Dublin and Sydney offices, the company said it had asked all employees in both offices to work from home for now.

The company stressed that there were no confirmed cases of infection, and said the move was a precaution to avoid any possible risk to the health and safety of its employees.

Indeed employs around 9,000 people globally, with around 1,000 of those based in Dublin. There have been no cases of the coronavirus in Ireland so far. Australia declared its first confirmed case last month.

The company said that business continues “uninterrupted across the globe”. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Edmund Blair)