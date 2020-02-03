Indonesia to temporarily stop food and beverage imports from China - minister

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia will temporarily stop food and beverage imports from China as a precaution to prevent the coronavirus spreading to the Southeast Asian country, Indonesia’s trade minister said on Monday.

Minister Agus Suparmanto told reporters the measure would be put in place soon and would remain in place until “the virus problem has ended”.

China is Indonesia’s biggest trade partner. The Southeast Asian country imports garlic and fruit, among other food and beverages, from China. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Edmund Blair)