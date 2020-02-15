China issues measures to support manufacturers, businesses hit by coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - China’s banking and insurance regulator has announced new measures to support companies, manufacturers, and small and medium businesses that have been hard hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC)said in a notice on Saturday that firms should strengthen loans to the manufacturing sector. It also called on banks to provide optimal rates and better financial services for manufacturers of protective gear. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Zhang Min in Beijing Editing by Frances Kerry)