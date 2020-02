DUSHANBE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Tajikistan has suspended flights to and from Iran due to the spread of the new coronavirus there, the Central Asian nation’s government said on Monday.

The air link will remain suspended until the virus situation in Iran stabilises, the Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jon Boyle)