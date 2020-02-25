Turkish Airlines cuts most Iran flights to March 10 over coronavirus

ISTANBUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines said on Tuesday it extended a cancellation of flights to Iranian cities, with the exception to flights to Tehran, until March 10 due to the coronavirus spread there.

Turkey has halted all incoming flights from Iran and closed its borders.

On Monday, the airline said it canceled flights to Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz and Shiraz. It also said it cut the frequency of Tehran flights to two per day.