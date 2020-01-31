Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Iran’s health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China from entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land and air.

“In a letter to Vice-President (Eshagh) Jahangiri I urged the government to ban travelers from China, whether by sea, land or air. Also Iran’s ports are on full alert and ready to confront the coronavirus,” Namaki tweeted. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)