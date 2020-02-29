REFILE-Iran spokesman to hold news conference online due to coronavirus

(Refiles with correct media tag)

DUBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Iran’s government spokesman will hold his weekly news conference online due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, which has the highest death toll outside China, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

Iran warned on Friday of a “difficult week ahead” after health authorities said the death toll had reached 34 and another 388 people were infected with the coronavirus. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexander Smith)