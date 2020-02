DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ten new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Iran, one of whom has died, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state TV on Saturday.

The new numbers announced by the health ministry bring the total number of cases of the new coronavirus in the country to 28, with five of the total having died. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)