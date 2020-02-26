Ireland vs Italy Six Nations fixture postponed after Italy coronavirus outbreak

DUBLIN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Irish Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday it has postponed the country’s Six Nations fixture against Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, following a recommendation from Irish health authorities.

“The IRFU is perfectly happy to comply with this instruction. We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look to reschedule. I would hope to have an update on that in the coming days,” IRFU chief executive Philip Browne told reporters after a meeting with the health minister.

The game was scheduled to take place in Dublin on March 7 with thousands of Italian supporters, many from the regions most effected by the outbreak, expected to make the trip. (Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)