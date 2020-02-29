Ireland has first confirmed case of coronavirus - health department

DUBLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Health authorities in Ireland on Saturday confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus and said it was associated with travel from an affected area in northern Italy.

The patient, a man in the eastern part of the country, is receiving appropriate medical care, Ireland’s health department said in a statement.

The British region of Northern Ireland, which shares an open border with the Irish republic, confirmed its first and so far only case of the virus on Thursday.