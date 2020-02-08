CORRECTED-Bank of Italy says GDP impact of coronavirus may be significant

(Corrects to include “of aggregate demand growth”, paragraph 2)

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The effect of new Chinese virus on the Italian economy is hard to assess and a significant impact cannot be ruled out, the Bank of Italy warned on Saturday.

Addressing the annual Assiom-Forex conference gathering Italian financial markets’ participants, Governor Ignazio Visco said the impact, which the central bank is currently trying to assess, may be temporary and limited to “a few decimal points” of aggregate demand growth.

However, “bigger effects cannot be ruled out,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala; editing by Francesca Landini)