British Airways cancels some Milan flights on lower Italy demand

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Airways said it would cancel some flights to and from Milan as a result of reduced demand for travel to the area, which is at the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus outbreak.

British Airways, owned by IAG, will continue to fly between London and Milan Linate airport, but will merge some flights, resulting in some cancellations. Usually it flies from London to Milan Linate eight times a day.

More than 300 people have tested positive over the past week for coronavirus in Lombardy, which contains Italy’s financial capital Milan, and 10 people have died in the region.

“To match reduced demand due to the continuing coronavirus issue, we are merging a small number of flights to and from Milan,” British Airways said in an emailed statement.

The airline said that it would be contacting customers on cancelled flights to discuss their travel options.

IAG is expected to update the market on the impact of coronavirus on its outlook when it reports annual results on Friday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)