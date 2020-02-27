UPDATE 1-British Airways cancels flights to Italy, Korea as demand falls on coronavirus

(Adds South Korea statement)

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British Airways said it would cancel some flights to and from Milan, Italy, and Seoul, South Korea, as a result of reduced demand for travel to both areas due to coronavirus outbreaks.

British Airways, owned by IAG, said on Thursday it will continue to fly between London and Milan Linate airport, but will merge some flights, resulting in some cancellations. Usually it flies from London to Milan Linate eight times a day.

Flights to Seoul, which are usually daily from Heathrow, will now be every other day.

In Italy, more than 300 people have tested positive over the past week for coronavirus in Lombardy, while South Korea has the most virus cases outside China and reported 505 new ones on Thursday, taking its national tally to 1,766.

BA said the merging of its South Korea flights would be for the period March 13-28, while it did not give a period for the merging of the Milan flights.

The airline said it would be contacting customers on cancelled flights to discuss their travel options.

IAG is expected to update the market on the impact of coronavirus on its outlook when it reports annual results on Friday.