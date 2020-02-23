Third person dies in coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy -official

MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - A third person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, a regional official said on Sunday, as the government struggles to contain an outbreak of the illness in the north of the country with more than 130 cases reported since Friday.

Lombardy regional councillor Giulio Gallera told reporters the victim was an elderly woman from the town of Crema, east of Milan, who was also suffering from cancer. Two other elderly patients in northern Italy have died over the past 48 hours. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Crispian Balmer)