Italy readies measures worth 3.6 bln euros to tackle coronavirus

ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy will introduce this week measures worth 3.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), or 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP), to help the economy withstand the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday.

In an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, Gualtieri said he was confident the European Union would approve the necessary hike in Italy’s official deficit target, adding that eurogroup ministers would talk mid-week by phone about the situation.

Italy is suffering the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, registering more than 1,100 confirmed cases since the contagion came to light on Feb. 20. At least 29 people have died.