Fiat Chrysler says cornonavirus outbreak hasn't halted Italian production

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler has so far not interrupted production in Italy following a coronavirus outbreak in the country, and is about to restart operations at its Serbian plant, European chief Pietro Gorlier said on Tuesday.

Cases of coronavirus in Italy, the worst affected country in Europe, rose to more than 260 on Tuesday, with seven deaths.

Chief Operating Officer for the EMEA region Pietro Gorlier, speaking during an event at FCA’s plant in Pomigliano d’Arco near Naples where it produces the hybrid version of the Panda small car, said that the automaker was closely monitoring the situation, local media reported.

“Until a week ago we mainly handled the Chinese side of the crisis, which we basically managed to overcome,” Gorlier was reported as saying.

“Clearly there are updates every day and we’re monitoring the situation in Italy. We’re confident we’ll manage to overcome these problems”.

The quotes were confirmed by a FCA spokesman.

Coronavirus cases in Italy have so far mainly been reported in the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where Fiat Chrysler doesn’t have plants.

“We’ve no interruptions at the moment and we’ll also restart production in Serbia, which we had postponed,” Golrlier said.

The spokesman said that production in Serbia would resume on Thursday.

The group earlier this month said it had temporarily halted production at the Serbian plant in response to a shortage of certain components sourced in China, the first such suspension by an automaker in Europe.

FCA last week restarted production at plants it operates in China through its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).

Gorlier also said the automaker planned to start producing the Tonale, Alfa Romeo’s new compact SUV, in Pomigliano in the second half of next year.

He added that FCA - which has agreed a $50 billion merger with Peugeot maker PSA - confirmed its 5 billion euro investment plan for Italy to 2021.

“Until we have completed the merger, we will continue to be two separate companies,” Gorlier was reported as saying.