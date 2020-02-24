Mauritius blocks some Italian visitors over coronavirus concerns -Alitalia

ROME, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An Alitalia plane landed in Mauritius on Monday but some of the passengers and crew opted to return straight home after being told they would have to go into quarantine because of local concerns over the coronavirus, the airline said.

Some 224 passengers and crew had been aboard the flight from Rome to the Indian Ocean island, but 40 people from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto decided to head home because of the quarantine threat, Alitalia said in a statement. Italy is fighting to contain the biggest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, which is centred in Lombardy and Veneto, with more than 200 cases confirmed since Friday and five people dying from the illness. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alison Williams)