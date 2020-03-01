Soccer-Sampdoria v Verona Serie A match postponed over coronavirus

March 1 (Reuters) - The Sampdoria v Verona Serie A match due to be played on Monday has been postponed until May 13, the Italian top-flight league said on Sunday.

Its statement was issued shortly after the president of the Liguria region said the match, to be played in Genoa’s Luigi Ferraris stadium, could only go ahead if it was played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

It is the sixth out of 10 Serie A matches scheduled to take place between Saturday and Monday that has been called off.