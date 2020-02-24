Hot Stocks
February 24, 2020 / 4:52 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Italian stocks posts biggest daily fall since Brexit vote

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s blue-chip stock index fell 5.4% on Monday, posting its biggest daily drop since Britain voted to leave the EU in mid-2016, hit by worries about the economic impact of Europe’s worst outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Shares in Autogrill, the Benetton-owned group that runs restaurants and cafes in airports and on motorways, fell 12.7% to their lowest level since March last year.

High-street clothing retailer OVS fell 12.9% and luxury goods group Tod’s 11.4%.

Shares in Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo fell 5.8%. UBI Banca and Banco BPM, two smaller lenders rooted in the Lombardy and Veneto regions which are the focal point of the outbreak, both lost 6.6%. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by James Mackenzie)

