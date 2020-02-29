REFILE-Italian coronavirus deaths rise to 29, number of cases climbs above 1,000

(Adds dropped word in headline)

ROME, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Eight more people have died in Italy from coronavirus, the civil protection agency said on Saturday, bringing the total to 29, while the number of those testing positive for the illness jumped by some 240 over the last 24 hours.

The head of the Civil Protection Agency said the total accumulated number of confirmed cases had risen to 1,128. That figures includes some 50 people who have recovered and the 29 deaths. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer Editing by Frances Kerry)