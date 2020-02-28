Milan-based employee at UniCredit tested positive for coronavirus

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Milan-based employee at UniCredit has tested positive for coronavirus, Italy’s biggest bank said on Friday.

The employee had been placed in quarantine on Feb. 21 over concern he had contracted the virus.

The floor where he was working at UniCredit’s headquarters has been disinfected and UniCredit Towers will remain open, the bank added.

UniCredit contacted on Monday all employees who may have been in close and recent contact with the individual, advising them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

On Sunday Italian authorities raced to contain the biggest outbreak of the virus in Europe, sealing off the worst hit areas in the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto.