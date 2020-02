SHANGHAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Italy was willing to approve some flights between the two countries, after it blocked air traffic last month.

It said that China’s Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a meeting with Italy ambassador to China, Luca Ferrari, on Thursday during which they discussed the issue. (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)