EU says possible travel restrictions within EU over virus should be proportionate, coordinated

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - European Union health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said possible travel restrictions in the Schengen border-free area should be proportionate and coordinated among EU states, as the bloc faces a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

“For the moment WHO has not advised imposing restrictions on either travel or trade,” Kyriakides told reporters on Monday, adding that a mission of the World Health Organization will go to Italy on Tuesday to assess the situation. (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine and Kate Abnett; editing by Francesco Guarascio)