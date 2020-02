MILAN, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Italy’s Lombardy region has risen to 89, the governor of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana said on Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases in the country to more than 100, Fontana said, speaking on Sky TV. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Elvira Pollina; editing by Philippa Fletcher)