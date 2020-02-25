Italy deputy minister says EU flexibility can help if coronavirus hits growth

ROME, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The European Union should be able to offer Italy some additional leeway on its budget targets if the coronavirus outbreak has a significant impact on the economy, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Tuesday.

Asked if Italy would request additional flexibility from Brussels to help handle the impact of the coronavirus, she said there was scope for the EU to do so if needed.

“There are resources that the EU can give us in relation to economic events that could lower GDP considerably. We hope we won’t need it but it’s a situation in which the EU should,” she told RAI Uno radio. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; editing by James Mackenzie)