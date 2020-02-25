Company News
February 25, 2020 / 2:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jabil sees profit hit from coronavirus

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Jabil Inc said on Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings will be hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in more than 2,600 deaths in mainland China, has pushed a number of companies including the iPhone maker to warn of a profit hit as they grapple with disruptions in the global supply chain.

Jabil said its factories were running at roughly 65%-70% capacity as the epidemic continues to spread. The company is estimated to report revenue of $6.33 billion in the second quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

