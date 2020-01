TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s top airline, All Nippon Airways, may need to consider suspending flights bound for China, Jiji news agency cited the company’s chief executive, Yuji Hirako, as saying on Friday.

The report comes as pilots and flight attendants are demanding airlines to stop flights to China as health officials declare a global emergency over the rapidly spreading coronavirus. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)