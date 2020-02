TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A man in his 70s in Japan died on Friday from coronavirus, NHK reported.

He tested positive for the virus on Feb. 13 in Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture, NHK said.

If confirmed, that will bring the total number of casualties from the virus to five in Japan, excluding four deaths linked to the quarantined cruise liner Diamond Princess. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Himani Sarkar)