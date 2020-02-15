U.S. to evacuate American citizens aboard quarantined cruise ship in Japan -WSJ

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department will evacuate American citizens and their families aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been quarantined in a Japanese port for nearly two weeks as many passengers are infected with the novel coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

About 380 people will be offered seats on two evacuation flights from Japan back to the United States, the Journal said on.wsj.com/2SJyGHS, citing an official of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)