Japan pub chain Watami to exit China, fears prolonged virus impact

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese pub chain Watami Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it was withdrawing from mainland China, citing worries that a prolonged coronavirus epidemic will hurt the world’s second-largest economy.

Watami, popular for its casual pubs called “izakaya”, said it will close down its 7 restaurants in China, although it was undecided on timing.

The epidemic, which originated in China’s Hubei province, has killed 490 people on the mainland and infected more than 20,000 so far. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)