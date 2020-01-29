Osaka resident tests positive for coronavirus - Japan's NHK

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A woman working as a tour-bus guide in Japan has tested positive for the coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK cited Osaka’s prefectural government as saying on Wednesday.

The woman, a resident of Osaka city, worked on the same bus as the driver who was confirmed with the virus on Tuesday, NHK said. The bus had been carrying tourists from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, and the driver was the first reported case of a possible transmission inside Japan. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Toby Chopra)