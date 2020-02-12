CORRECTED-Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

(Corrects to show the quarantine officer was separate from the 39 confirmed infections)

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Thirty-nine more people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

That brings the total of those infected on the ship to 174 people, public broadcaster NHK said.

Separately, one quarantine officer also tested positive, Kato told reporters. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)