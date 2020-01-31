Japan to enforce special measures for coronavirus from Sat -NHK

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan plans to bring forward the date that the coronavirus will become a “designated infectious disease” to Saturday from Feb. 7, public broadcaster NHK said.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said earlier on Friday that the government was considering moving up the date, without elaborating.

The government classified the virus as a designated infectious disease on Tuesday, a move that allows compulsory hospitalisation, stricter screening of people entering the country, and the use of public funds for treatment, among other measures.

In line with regulations, the designation was only set to take effect on Feb. 7 after ordinances are issued. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)