Japan will not fly back nationals from Wuhan on Tuesday -source

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Chartered flights out of Wuhan to bring home Japanese nationals will not operate on Tuesday as originally planned due to ongoing arrangements with Chinese authorities, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said.

The Japanese government has said it was working as quickly as possible with local authorities to help repatriate any of its citizens who wish to return from Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki Writing by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese)