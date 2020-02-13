Healthcare
February 13, 2020 / 5:55 AM / a few seconds ago

JXTG sees profit hit from fall in oil prices due to coronavirus -official

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest refiner, JXTG Holdings, said on Thursday it is likely its profitability will be hit by the fall in oil prices caused by a coronavirus outbreak in China that has cut demand for commodities.

Each $5 decline in crude oil prices will reduce the company’s annual operating profit by 32.5 billion yen ($296 million), JXTG senior vice president, Yoshiaki Ouchi said at an earning briefing.

$1 = 109.8400 yen Reporting by Yuki Nitta; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below