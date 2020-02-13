JXTG sees profit hit from fall in oil prices due to coronavirus -official

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest refiner, JXTG Holdings, said on Thursday it is likely its profitability will be hit by the fall in oil prices caused by a coronavirus outbreak in China that has cut demand for commodities.

Each $5 decline in crude oil prices will reduce the company’s annual operating profit by 32.5 billion yen ($296 million), JXTG senior vice president, Yoshiaki Ouchi said at an earning briefing.