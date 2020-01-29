CORRECTED-KLM says it will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak

(Corrects to say service to Beijing has not been affected)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will scrap some flights to China due to the coronavirus outbreak in the North Asian country, it said late on Wednesday.

Starting on Friday, direct flights to Chengdu and Hangzhou will be suspended, while the number flights to Shanghai will be reduced from 11 to 7 per week.

Service to Beijing has not been affected, KLM said in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)