Kuwait ports suspend travel and from Iran amid coronavirus fears

Cairo, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s ports authority suspended the movement of people to and from Iran until further notice because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in that country, state news agency KUNA said early on Friday.

Two Iranians who tested positive for the coronavirus have died of respiratory illness, and three others tested positive on Thursday, the Iranian Health Ministry said.

On Thursday, Kuwait Airways suspended all flights to Iran on the advice of the Kuwaiti Health Ministry and the civil aviation authority. nL8N2AK87L (Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Peter Cooney)