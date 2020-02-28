Kuwait will operate a flight to Thailand to evacuate its citizens

CAIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways will operate a flight to Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens there, the information ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

The ministry said the flight from Bangkok will leave on Saturday Feb. 29 at 11:30 a.m. Bangkok time and urged its citizens in Thailand to contact the embassy.

Earlier on Friday, Kuwait confirmed two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 45, a Health Ministry official said. (Reporting by Hesham Abdul Khalek; Editing by Catherine Evans)