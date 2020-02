(Corrects day to Friday not Wednesday)

BEIRUT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed the country’s second case of coronavirus on Wednesday and said the patient was quarantined after returning from a religious trip to Iran.

The woman arrived in Lebanon last week on the same flight as the first case and had been in quarantine at a Beirut hospital since showing symptoms on Monday, the ministry statement said. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Hugh Lawson)