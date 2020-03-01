Lebanon reports three new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 10

BEIRUT, March 1 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s health ministry said on Sunday three more people had tested positive for coronavirus after arriving from Iran, bringing the total in the country to 10.

The three patients, who had been in isolation at home, were quarantined at a Beirut hospital after showing symptoms, the ministry said in a statement.

Lebanon closed schools this week and halted flights for non-residents from countries with outbreaks, namely China, Iran, Italy and South Korea. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)