China's cabinet says to boost lending to companies, cut rates on loans - state TV

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - China will increase yuan re-lending and re-discount quotas by 500 billion yuan to support smaller banks and guide commercial banks to significantly lower lending rates, China’s state television reported on Tuesday, citing a meeting of the country’s cabinet.

It quoted a statement from the cabinet meeting as saying China will also increase policy banks’ loan quota by 350 billion yuan to make loans targeting private, small and medium enterprises. (Reporting by Colin Qian, Cheng Leng, Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

