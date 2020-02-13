REFILE-LME Asia Week 2020 in Hong Kong may be delayed due to coronavirus

(Repeats to add reporting credit)

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange’s annual event in Hong Kong could be postponed due to the coronavirus, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

The annual gathering of the metal industry known as LME Asia Week 2020 is due to take place in the first week of May.

“LME Week 2020 in London is currently scheduled to go ahead as planned in October. However, we are evaluating all our events over the next few months, given the backdrop of COVID-19,” the LME said.

“Where postponements or cancellations are put in place, all relevant parties will be informed with appropriate details. The safety of our staff and customers is our number one priority.”