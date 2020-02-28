Lufthansa to cut flight capacity due to coronavirus spread

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German airline group Lufthansa said it will cut the number of short- and medium-haul flights in response to the accelerated spread of the coronavirus.

“Within the coming weeks, the number of short- and medium-haul flights will be reduced by up to 25%, depending on the further development of the spread of the coronavirus,” the airline said.

The Lufthansa Group airlines, which include Swiss and Austrian airlines will also reduce flying on long-haul routes, resulting in 23 long-haul aircraft being taken out of operation. The Group is also examining the possibility of reduced working hours in various areas.

Lufthansa said it is not yet possible to estimate the financial impact of the current developments. Annual results will be published on March 19, 2020, it said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Chris Reese)