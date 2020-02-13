Caspian Sea project seeking to replace Chinese suppliers -regional govt

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Subcontractors of Russia’s oil giant Lukoil are seeking to replace Chinese suppliers at the company’s Caspian Sea project due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Astrakhan regional government said on Thursday.

“Due to the coronavirus epidemic, components from China have entered the risk zone. Therefore, we are now negotiating their replacement with European suppliers,” said a statement published by the region citing contractors. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely)