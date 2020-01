KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday Kuala Lumpur was in talks with China to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

A total of 78 Malaysians are currently in Wuhan, he said. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)